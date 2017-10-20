TGIF: South Okanagan concerts and events

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

CONCERTS

Oct. 20 — Songs for Autumn, music inspired by the season with Masterworks Ensemble (Tracy Fehr, Dennis Nordlund, Liz Lupton and Bob Park) and Seraphin Vocal Ensemble (Fehr, Heather Allen, Jay Demetrick, Derek Beaton, Natalia Polchenko, Alex Wednesky). Early to model classical followed by local watercolour, photography, film, pottery and fibre artists’ reception and mulled apple cider. Show is at 7:30 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Tickets are $30 and $25 for seniors/youth. They can be purchased at The Book Shop, the Leir House or at the door.

Oct. 21 — Foreigner with guests Honeymoon Suite at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets available at the SOEC box office or at ValleyFirstTix.com.

Oct. 21 — Abbamania comes to the Cleland Theatre. Studio musicians recreate Abba live in concert. Tickets are $49 for adults and $40 for seniors.

Oct. 21 — An original evening with Kyle Anderson at the Nest & Nectar from 6 to 9 p.m. A gourmet buffet dinner and concert with original music featuring guests artist Gail Riddall. Tickets are $40 ($35 for seniors) plus GST.

Oct. 21 — Hot off a number one single on the Canadian rock charts, One Bad Son will be playing the Mule Concert House and Bar. Tickets available at the Mule on Martin during club hours, The Grooveyard and online at http://tinyurl.com/y7rmmszj. Opening for the band is Whale and the Wolf.

Oct. 22 — Live music Sundays at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street featuring Yanti Rowland from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 27 — Canadian guitarist, composer and producer Jesse Cook performs music from his upcoming album Beyond Borders at the Cleland Theatre. Tickets, available at the Valley First Box office at the SOEC, at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or by phone at 1-877-763-2849, for the Juno award winner are $49.50 including all taxes and service charges.

Oct. 28 — From busking on the streets of Melbourne to taking their music worldwide, the Pierce Brothers are multi-instrumentalists that have been shaking dance floors and selling out rooms. They perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $45 for premium seats and $30 for wings.

Oct. 29 — Live music Sundays at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street featuring Dorian Goodwin from 6 to 8 p.m.

EVENTS

Oct. 24 — Paintings and pinots at the Penticton Art Gallery. Paint a sunset in oils with artist Glenn Clarke. Events takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members (plus $10 for materials).

Oct. 25 — Topics and Tea afternoon talk at the Penticton Art Gallery with host Gary Doi on the secret to successful retirement. This free event takes place from 2 to 3 p.m.

Oct. 26 — Penticton Chamber Theatre presents two, one-act plays with buffet dinner at Nest & Nectar in the Cannery Trade Centre. Tickets are $45 for adults and $35 for seniors. Event takes place from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 — The Penticton Public Library invites kids ages five to 12 to join them for some spine-chilling fun at their haunted Halloween celebration. Spooky stories, creepy crafts and a petrifying puppet show. Come in your costumes, or come as you are. Event is free and takes place at 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 — Halloween Party with Houdini the great horned owl at the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls (8965 Highway 97, Oliver) from 4 to 6 p.m. Haunted rooms, spooky games, prizes and trick or treating. Tickets are $5 and space is limited so registration is required at sorco@telus.net.

Oct. 28 — A Mystery in the Library when his majesty, King Henry the Eighth has disappeared. Now it is up to the other literary characters in the library who leave their books at night after the library has closed to discover what happened to him and solve the mystery before 10 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m. Must be 19-plus to attend. Cost is $20 per person. For more info visit www.pentictonlibrary.ca/event/mystery-library.

Oct. 31 — Family Friendly Halloween Party at the Nest & Nectar at the Cannery Trade Centre from 5 to 8 p.m. Treats and activities, door prizes, buffet style appetizers and silent auction. Tickets are $12 for an adult and $5 per child 10 years and under. Event is a fundraiser for the South Okanagan Similkameen Mental Wellness Society.