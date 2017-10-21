Symphony trumpets in new season

Kamloops Symphony makes first appearance of the 2017-18 season in Salmon Arm

KSO’s new Music Director, Dina Gilbert. Recognized for her energy, her precision, and her versatility, Dina Gilbert brings great passion to bear on the orchestral repertoire, and is also dedicated to conducting new commissions and works by Canadian composers. -Image credit: Photo contributed

The trumpet shall sound as the Kamloops Symphony returns to Salmon Arm to present O Canada, on Friday, Oct. 27.

The program includes two newly commissioned works by Canadian composers in celebration of Canada 150. The first is Tobin Stokes’ Sesquie for Canada’s 150, one of 40 works commissioned in collaboration with the Toronto Symphony and partner orchestras hailing from every province to celebrate Canada’s Sesquicentennial.

The second is John Estacio’s Trumpet Concerto, commissioned in collaboration with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, Edmonton Symphony, and Calgary Philharmonic.

The featured soloist for this concert is trumpet player Mark D’Angelo. A native of North Vancouver, D’Angelo holds a master of music degree from McGill University in Montreal. In addition to his studies in Montreal, D’Angelo has studied across Canada, the United States, Europe, and Central America.

As an accomplished Classical musician, D’Angelo has performed in concert with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, the CBC Radio Orchestra, Thunder Bay Symphony, Vancouver Island Symphony, American Brass Quintet, Aspen Festival Orchestra, and both the 2006 and 2007 National Youth Orchestras of Canada.

He is currently the sessional trumpet instructor at Capilano University in the music transfer program, and has been principal trumpet of the Kamloops Symphony since 2013.

This concert also marks the start of the KSO’s new music director, Dina Gilbert. Recognized for her energy, her precision, and her versatility, Gilbert brings great passion to bear on the orchestral repertoire, and is also dedicated to conducting new commissions and works by Canadian composers. A native of Québec, Gilbert was assistant conductor of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal from 2013 to 2016.

In addition to the newly commissioned works, O Canada also includes the masterful orchestration of Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin and one of the most popular works in the classical repertoire, Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

The concert takes place at 7:30 pm at the Nexus at First.

Tickets are $30, $10 for students under 19 and can be purchased from Kamloops Live! Box Office at 1-866-374-5483 or www.kamloopslive.ca, from Wearabouts in Salmon Arm, or at the door.