Sweet singing coming to Fanny Bay Hall

The next concert in the Live At Fanny Bay Hall concert series on Friday Oct. 20, features the Vancouver-based group, Sweet Scarlet.

The next concert in the Live At Fanny Bay Hall concert series on Friday Oct. 20, features the Vancouver-based group, Sweet Scarlet.

A rarity in the music scene, Sweet Scarlet is made up of six friends who love a cappella music. With a background in choral music and a love for pop classics and contemporary favourites, Sweet Scarlet defines the genre of choral fusion by singing a wide range of unique and exciting music from around the globe.

Sweet Scarlet has accumulated numerous accolades, including being voted Most Creative Performance at the 2015 Yule Duel in Gastown. They also received the prestigious Elmer Iseler award at the 2016 International Choral Kathaumixw, for best performance of a Canadian Work.

Mixing ‘sweet’ with ‘sassy’, this will be their first appearance on Vancouver Island, so come join us at Fanny Bay Hall for a fun evening of great vocal music.

Tickets, $18, available at Laughing Oyster Book in Courtenay, Weinberg’s Good Foods in Buckley Bay and Salish Sea Market in Bowser.