Surreyâ€™s Garden Light Festival glows for two nights this year

Annual event brings 'kaleidoscope of colour' to Bear Creek Park in November

Surrey’s annual Garden Light Festival will glow a little more this year.

The event has expanded from one to two nights, on both Nov. 8 and 9 at Bear Creek Park.

“The City of Surrey and Telus PureFibre invite you to experience this brilliant light display illuminating trees, trails and the night sky with a kaleidoscope of colour,” event planners say.

“Enjoy a hot drink, make a lantern, and prepare to be wowed as you wander through this live nature mural. Attractions include a photo booth, face painting and food trucks. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather, rain or shine.”

The free event runs nightly from 5 to 8 p.m. at 13750 88th Ave., Surrey.

Speaking of lights, this year’s Surrey Tree-Lighting Festival – the one where Santa Claus helps turn on the lights on the big tree – will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25 at City Hall Plaza, from noon to 7 p.m.