Surrey francophone group marks 30th anniversary with concert, exhibit

SURREY — This year marks the Association francophone de Surrey‘s 30th anniversary, and a musical celebration is planned this Saturday evening (Oct. 28).

The association, known as AFS, serves as a hub for French-speaking people of all origins. Its offices are located in Newton’s Ecole Gabrielle-Roy, the only francophone school in Surrey, where many of the association’s activities take place.

An exhibit has been created by AFS, in collaboration with the Société historique francophone de la Colombie-Britannique, along with Surrey Archives and Museum of Surrey staff.

“The final product is a mobile exhibit that relates the history of the association as well as the history of the presence of francophones in Surrey; a few french canadians actually came when Surrey was barely a dot on the map,” Sonya Marcinkowska, president of the AFS, told the Now-Leader.

“The exhibit introduces some of those families as well as the more recent francophone immigrants that have settled in Surrey.”

The exhibit will be launched during a private event this week, followed Saturday by a concert at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre featuring Montreal-based jazz musician Florence K, with openers Éléa Saunier and her band, Chic Soirée. For tickets, visit tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566.

“Florence K is a Juno Award nominee with pop and jazz influences famous for her mellow tunes and piano pieces. She sings in English, French and Portuguese,” Marcinkowska noted.

Looking ahead, the “Francophones of Surrey” mobile exhibit will be displayed at Newton Cultural Centre from Dec. 2 to 15.

“Visit the Association francophone de Surrey’s Facebook page for future locations or to request to have the display have a stay at your organization,” Marcinkowska added. “The exhibit may find a permanent home at the Museum of Surrey once the renovations are completed next year.”