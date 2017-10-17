SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Oct. 18 and beyond

Plays, concerts, Halloween events and more in our weekly calendar for Surrey and area

The “Newton Spooktacular” community event returns to the neighbourhood on Saturday, Oct. 21. See listing under Halloween.

HALLOWEEN

Potters “House of Horrors” haunted house attraction in Surrey from Oct. 6 to 31, featuring new “Famous Slayer” marquee and other features, including a “Devil’s Descent” haunted house, new animatronics and concession. Open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on most days (at noon on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29). Tickets from $5 to $50, depending on date and multi-house options, at pottershouseofhorrors.com, or call 604-572-7706. At 12530 72nd Ave., Surrey.

“Haunted Forest Scream Train” and “Pumpkin Express” (for younger kids) at Bear Creek Park Train & Mini Golf during month of October. “Pumpkin Express” runs from Oct. 7-31 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); “Scream Train” runs Oct. 13-31 (6:30 to 10 p.m.). Tickets and info: 604-501-1232, bctrains.com.

Halloween Family Dances hosted by City of Surrey. “Join us for an evening of Halloween entertainment. There will be music, crafts for the kids, and prizes for the best costumes. Dress up and gather your friends and family for some festive fun. Register in advance to book your spot.” Events at Don Christian Recreation Centre on Friday, Oct. 20 (fee $3.50, registration #4548955) and at Fleetwood Community Centre on Friday, Oct. 27 (fee $5, dinner included, #4553384). Info: 604-501-5100.

“Newton Spooktacular” event on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12-4pm at “The Grove,” adjacent to Newton rec centre. “Open to the community, everything will be free,” featuring trick-or-treating, petting zoo, kid fun zone, face painting, food, haunted train, dance performances by the Surrey Dance Company, ‘spook theatre,’ free pumpkin (by donation). Event presented by Newton BIA & Envision Financial. Info: Newtonbia.com/spooktacular.

“Super Heroes, Super Villains: A Railway Halloween” event at Surrey’s Heritage Rail station in Cloverdale on Oct. 28 and 29. “An exciting event with Super Heroes and Super Villains in and around the Car Barn and Interurban Train. Buy your tickets under the Event category on the FVHRS.org website or on Facebook. Six trains daily on Saturday and Sunday. Come dressed as your favourite hero or villain.” At 17630 56th Ave.

“Halloween in the Forest” event at Surrey Nature Centre on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. “Dress up for some fun at Halloween in the Forest! Bring your family and friends to this indoor/outdoor event.” Meet the Forest Fairy and her forest creature friends, check out our “Pumpkin Path” scavenger hunt, learn about bats, owls and spiders, and more. At 14225 Green Timbers Way, Surrey, 604-502-6065.

Haunted Farm Family Day at Historic Stewart Farm (South Surrey) on Oct. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. “This safe and fun family drop-in shares old-time All Hallow’s Eve traditions, crafts and spooky treats. Light-hearted friendly ‘ghosts’ just might be rattling doorknobs and making special appearances.” At 13723 Crescent Rd., 604-592-6956.

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Oct. 22: Karin Plato, Natasha D’Agostino; Nov. 5: Three Generations of Arntzens; Nov. 12: L.J. Mounteney & Van Django; Nov. 19: Marcus Mosely Chorale; Dec. 3: Mighty Fraser Big Band with Steve Maddock and Amanda Wood; Dec. 10: Jen Hodge and Company B.

VSO’s “Surrey Nights”: Concert series played by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at Bell Performing Arts Centre, continues on Nov. 13 featuring Beethoven’s iconic Fifth symphony, feat. Canadian violinist Blake Pouliot. Info: vancouversymphony.ca/series/17SUR or call 604-876-3434.

SALES

Annual Craft Fair & Famous Soup Day at Cloverdale United Church on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafters wanted, $30 per table. Call Susie at the church, 604-574-5813.

AWARDS

19th Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, featuring emcee Jay Janower of GlobalTV. Info: 604-581-7130, businessinsurrey.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Semiahmoo House Society’s 12th Annual A Taste of BC’s Finest Fundraiser (“Gala of Shooting Stars”) features sit-down gourmet dinner, on Oct. 21 at Hazelmere golf course clubhouse, South Surrey. “Over 250 community leaders and loyal supporters will enjoy an evening of great wine tasting, dinner, entertainment, live and silent auction.” Info: 604‐536‐1242 ext. 247, 604‐340‐9007 or email d.safi@shsbc.ca.

COMMUNITY

Community Art Planning Sessions in Surrey: “Are you interested in group art projects and events? Do you want take leadership in your community? Come join the Community Art Planning Team. This is a great chance to meet new people and share your creativity. No art skills required. Open to young people ages 15 to 30. Food and beverages provided.” Session on Oct. 26 at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contact: Edward Westerhuis, 604-591-4194, communityart@surrey.ca.

PETS/ANIMALS

“SPCA Kids” workshop on Friday, Oct. 20, 9 am to 3:30 pm, at 16748 50 Ave, Surrey. Fee is $45. “Join the SPCA in Surrey for a fun day of learning and games all about animals. Our programs are educational and for kids aged 8-11 years of age. Play a game, make a craft, and meet some of the animals in our care.” For registration, visit spca.bc.ca/programs-services/for-kids-teens/for-parents/workshops-summer-camps-youth-events.

CONFERENCE

Surrey International Writers’ Conference: 25th-anniversary event held at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel from Oct. 19 to 22, featuring workshops, trade show and more, “with a focus on development of skills and industry-based knowledge. From beginning writer to widely published, this is the place to hone your skills, learn more about markets and network future sales.” Info: siwc.ca.

“State of Newton”: First annual conference hosted by Newton BIA, MLA Harry Bains & Value Group of Companies, on the morning of Friday, Oct. 20 at 7327 137th St., Surrey. “An opportunity for the business community to engage in a dialogue that showcases the upcoming investment opportunities for Newton,” featuring keynote address by MLA Bruce Ralston (NDP) at 9:45 a.m.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Mom’s the Word 3: Nest 1/2 Empty”: Comedy play from Arts Club Theatre Company tours to Surrey Arts Centre for shows until Oct. 21. A new generation of laughs by Vancouver-based Mom’s the Word Collective. Info: 604-501-5566.

“The Woman in Black”: White Rock Players stage Stephen Mallatratt’s horror story, about a lawyer who, certain that a curse has been placed on him, hires an actor to tell his strange story. “But as they start to delve into his more terrifying memories, the creepy tale starts to come to life and a shadowy figure emerges.” Show dates Oct. 13 to 28 at Coast Capital Playhouse, 1532 Johnston Rd., White Rock. Info: 604-536-7535, whiterockplayers.ca.

“For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again”: Staged reading of Michel Tremblay’s play on Oct. 18 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104th Ave., featuring actors Lori Tych and Ben Odberg. “This funny, nostalgic, and bittersweet play pays homage to the playwright’s colourful, down-to-earth mother.” Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres with Surrey-based Peninsula Productions. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Canada Show: The Complete History of Canada in One Hour”: In 60 minutes, Monster Theatre takes you on “a hysterically historical joy-ride through 50,000 years of Canada,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, at Bear Creek Park. Surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“God is a Scottish Drag Queen”: A two-act comedy “of biblical proportions” starring Mike Delamont, on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104th Ave. Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Wrong Turn at Lungfish”: Surrey Little Theatre presents dramatic comedy written by Garry Marshall and Lowell Ganz from Oct. 26 to Nov. 25. “The story of a blind and bitter college professor and his encounter with a saucy, streetwise young woman who volunteers to read to him in the hospital. The clash of intellect and wit takes the two from animosity and fear to friendship and understanding.” Info: surreylittletheatre.com.

“Menopause The Musical”: Musical parody about aging women comes to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 29, as part of tour presented by Live Nation Canada. Info: livenation.com and 1-855-985-5000.

“Having Fun” show staged by Surrey-based The Vaudevillians seniors entertainment troupe on Nov. 4-5 at Surrey Arts Centre (2 p.m. daily), in an annual benefit for its bursary for performing arts students at Douglas College. All seats reserved, $22, 604-501-5566, thevaudevillians.com.

VISUAL ART

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Ground Signals,” to Dec. 10; “Shift: KPU Fine Arts Faculty,” to Nov. 5.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. On view to Jan. 7: “Marianne Nicolson: The Way In Which It Was Given to Us.”

HEALTH

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet on Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church on the corner of 60th and 148th St. in Surrey. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.” Info: Nar-anon.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by two trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

BUSINESS

BC Growth Opportunities Tour stops at Surrey City Hall on Friday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Companies like IBM will be (at event) and they’re looking for BC tech solutions to their business challenges. Come hear more about what these companies are looking for and network with peers, potential customers and influencers.” Info: picatic.com/BCGOS.

Manufacturing Industry Reception hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m., at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Network with local manufacturers, government officials, education, and business representatives. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

CONVENTION

“VCON 41.5” convention at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on Oct. 28-29. “VCON is the oldest general-interest science fiction, fantasy and games convention in Canada and the Pacific Northwest,” featuring a variety of science fiction and fantasy fandom interest areas such as literature, art, media, music, costumes, comics, tabletop games, electronic games, etc. Info: vcon.ca.

CLUBS/BARS

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

Peacock Bar & Grill: Live music, open-mic nights and more at all-ages venue in Whalley, 10257 King George Blvd. Info: 604-584-1388.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights and some live bands. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Pancho’s Top 40 Rock Club: Live top 40 and classic rock. Tuesday karaoke, Thursday jam night. At 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey, 604-583-3536. Band and special-event info: Panchosnightclub.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music four nights a week at 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

Central City Brewing Co.: Live music on select nights at restaurant/bar, 13450 102nd Ave., at Central City, Surrey. Info: 604-582-6620, Centralcitybrewing.com.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Pyrogy and cabbage roll sale held on last Saturday of every month (depending on availability) at Ukrainian Catholic Church, 13753 108th Ave., Surrey, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as fundraiser for church activities. Call to confirm date: 604-583-8591.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

TALKS/FORUMS

Sound Thinking 2017: Sounds for Action: Artists from Surrey Art Gallery’s current ‘Ground Signals’ perform and discuss the ideas and stories embedded in the exhibition and the larger context of artmaking in North America, at 13750 88th Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Participants include Marie Côté, Lindsay Dobbin, Farheen HaQ, Liz Howard, Peter Morin, Mavis Pierre-Sam, Charlene Vickers and Cathy Busby, co-convened by Roxanne Charles and Jordan Strom. Info: 604-501-5566, artgallery@surrey.ca.

Youth Speak Up Forum at Surrey City Hall on Friday, Oct. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. “Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to speak up and have their say. Help make Surrey a better place to live and come discuss community issues” at ninth annual event. Lunch will be provided to all participants. To register, call 604-501-5100 (course code 4564673). At 13450 104th Ave, 604-591-4709, AJohnson@surrey.ca.

SENIORS

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey is organizing a 13-day cruise to Australia & New Zealand and tour of Sydney city for four days, in November. Contact Surendra Handa, cruise/tour organizer, 604-507-9945 for more details.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

MARKETS

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Wills and Estates education session Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Guildford Library, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Presented by a lawyer in partnership with People’s Law School. Save your spot in person or call 604-598-7366.

DiscARTed: Books Into Jewelry event Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Guildford Library, 6 to 8 p.m. Free. “Turn discarded books into works of art and create a pair or earrings and a pendant for yourself or a loved one. All supplies provided. For adults and teens ages 14 and up. 12 spots available only. Save your spot in person or call 604-598-7366.”

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey this fall. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

EDUCATION

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

CALLS

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members. With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. with open rehearsals starting Sept. 12 and 19. Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604 595 6029.

VOLUNTEERS

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

SPORTS/REC

“Rogers Hometown Hockey” event in Surrey features hockey-related activities and attractions as part of Sportsnet/CBC TV broadcast, on Dec. 9 and 10. Info: Facebook.com/RogersHometownHockey, twitter.com/hometownhockey_.

GARDENS

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.