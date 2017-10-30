Star Calendar of Events and Activities

Old Time Dances - at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 - 273 Street, Aldergrove, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays (and occasional Fridays): Nov. 4 Ukrainian Prairie Band, Nov. 25 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers, Dec. 2 Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers, Dec. 9 Ukrainian Prairie Band, Dec. 16 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers. Admission $6, includes snacks.

Old Time Dances – at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 Street, Aldergrove, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays (and occasional Fridays): Nov. 4 Ukrainian Prairie Band, Nov. 25 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers, Dec. 2 Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers, Dec. 9 Ukrainian Prairie Band, Dec. 16 Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers. Admission $6, includes snacks.

ESL Conversation Classes – free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 3025 – 264 St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: Diane Fox 604-533-3352.

Aldergrove Art Club – meets Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 272 St., Aldergrove. Members practice, socialize and help each other. Everyone is welcome. Info: Laurie 604-856-6990 or Joan 604-856-9792.

Pioneer Park Christmas Craft Fair – Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., over 30 crafters plus a Tea Room to sit and relax with a sandwich, sweets and coffee or tea. Enter to win a fabulous Gift Basket and a handmade Quilt. Free admission too! Something for every age. at 27111 0 Avenue, Aldergrove.

Belle Voci – Sacred Concert Series with a capella ensemble, Belle Voci, with moving and contemplative selections of sacred music, including mostly renaissance polyphony, two original compositions written by White Rock’s Mark Donnelly, and a few unique modern works. Belle Voci is comprised of local singers from the Fraser Valley and the proceeds of this by-donation concert will go to support keeping live, local music alive in our communities. Concert dates are 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 at St. Joachim and Ann Parish in Aldergrove; 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 at St. Joseph Parish in Langley; and 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Arthouse on Mill Street in Chilliwack.

Beyond Fibre Artisan Sale – Nov. 3-4, Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild Annual Juried Show and Sale, West Langley Community Hall, 9400 – 208th St., Langley. Fri., Nov. 3 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 4 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Unique, one-of-a-kind gifts to give or to keep for your own enjoyment. Woven, knitted, spun and felted items handcrafted by Guild members as well as jewellery, pottery, leather work and more made by other local artists. Silent auction items and fibre arts demonstrations. Info: LWSG Beyond Fibre Artisan Sale (lwsg.org) or visit Facebook page LWSG-Beyond-Fibre-Artisan-Sale

Canadian National Arenacross Tour – Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $17, $27. (Plus FMF & Service charges). Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Let It Be – international hit tribute to The Beatles, direct from London’s West End and Broadway, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $45, $55, $65. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Patsy Cline – tribute by Bonnie Kilroe, Sat., Nov. 11 at Blue Frog Studios in White Rock. Tickets $45. Available from Blue Frog Studios. Charge online at www.bluefrogstudios.ca.

Scandinavian Club of the Fraser Valley – monthly pot luck dinner at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13, at Masonic Hall, 33860 Pine St., Abbotsford, featuring Norway. Come with your culinary contribution and enjoy the many delicious and interesting dishes. Guests and potential new members are welcome. Info: Len at 778-255-6782 or Eigil at 604-870-8601, or email jensenke@shaw.ca.

The Northern Pikes – Performing their debut album in its entirety with 30 years of behind the scenes video footage, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Cascades Casino Resort Summit Theatre, Langley. Tickets $49.50 at Casino Guest Services (604-530-2211) and www.ticketweb.ca.

Corb Lund – solo acoustic concert Thursday, Nov. 16 at Cascades Casino, Langley. Tickets $42.50 at Casino Guest Services and www.ticketweb.ca

Creekside Villa’s Craft and Bake Sale – Sat., Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 27435 – 29A Ave., Aldergrove. Free admission with free coffee for everyone. The complex also collects non perishable items for the food bank during the month of November and will deliver a cheque to Food Bank on Dec. 5.

Langley Newcomers and Friends – Come and join a non- profit, community minded organization for women of all ages. Meet the first Tuesday of the month at 7:15 p.m. Please contact Karen for location at Langleynewcomers@hotmail.comAbbyfest All Canadian Rock Show – featuring Glass Tiger with special guests Chilliwack and Sass Jordan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $29.50, $49.50. Charge by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Messiah – Sunday, Dec. 10, 7:30-9:15 p.m. at Saints Joachim and Ann church hall, 2827-273 St., Aldergrove. In keeping with the traditional celebration of the 2017 holiday season, experience the richness, grandeur and tenderness of Handel’s glorious Messiah as the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, along with guest soloists, the Chilliwack Children’s Choir and the Belle Voci a cappella ensemble perform one of the most inspired compositions of all time. Tickets by donation. See: www.chilliwacksymphony.com

Remembering Woodstock – with Completely Creedence tribute to CCR and Supernatural, A Santana Experience, Sunday, Dec. 10 at Massey Theatre, New Westminster. Tickets $42.50 available at the Massey Theatre Charge by phone at 604-521-5050 or online at www.ticketsnw.ca.

Daniel Wesley – Thursday, Dec. 21 at the Cascades Casino Resort Summit Theatre, Langley. Tickets $39.50 at Casino Guest Services (604-530-2211) and www.ticketweb.ca.

Brett Kissel – Sat., March 17 at Hub International Theatre, Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Tickets $37.50 available at Centre Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

Hedley Cageless Tour – with very special guests Shawn Hook and Neon Dreams, Monday, Feb. 5, Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $55.00, $75. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000, www.livenation.com.

Old Dominion ‘Happy Endings’ World Tour – with very special guests Cold Creek County and Washboard Union, Feb. 10, Abbotsford Centre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $59.50, $69.50. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000.

Brantley Gilbert – The Ones That Like Me Tour With Guests Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips, Sat., March 10, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $39.50, $59.50, $65. available at www.livenation.com. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

Alcoholics Anonymous – see website: www.district43aa.org or phone 604-533-2600.

Housing Counselling for Seniors – Trained Volunteer Housing Counsellors are available Wednesdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Langley Senior Resources & Recreation Centre, 20605 – 51B Ave. Book an appt. at 604-530-3020, ext 305. Drop-ins also welcome. Information regarding rental housing in the Langley area.

Friday Night Dances – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Live bands. Come for fun, friendship and exercise to Abbotsford Social Activity Ass’n., 33889 Essendene St., Abbotsford. See website: abbysocialactivityassoc.com

South Fraser Community Band – intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in music room, Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 – 24 Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals Thursday evenings 7:45-9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Conversation Circles – at Aldergrove Library. If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people then join us for weekly guided discussions. Held in partnership with Langley Community Services Society. Please pre-register. Thursdays, ongoing, 10 a.m. – noon.

Langley Amateur Radio Association – meetings held second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. in the City of Langley. See website www.lngara.com for info.

Port Kells Art Club Classes – every Monday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with general meetings third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. New members all levels of experience welcome. Annual membership $30. Club exhibits three to four times per year. Located at 20701 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. Info: Linda Hamilton at 604-287-6799.

Aldergrove Veterans & Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – join us at 27247 Fraser Hwy. We prepare a full, hot, home cooked meal including tea, coffee and dessert which we start serving at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by games. Great place to meet new people, drop in for a coffee to see what we are all about. Open 10 a.m., Tuesday to Friday.

Connect Now Aldergrove – business networking group meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove White Spot Restaurant, 3070 – 264 St. Reservations required. See website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove

Carpet Bowling – at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 Street, on Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. Cost per person is $1.

Partners Bridge – every Friday except second Friday of each month, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 – 273 St. Newcomers welcome. Cost $2. Info: 604-607-0504.

Square Dance Classes – Sundays at 12:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, Fraser Hwy. at 273 Street. Singles and couples welcome, free admission, first three dances no experience. Info: call Tyler, 604-590-9039.

Singalong Songfests – join in or listen while the Autumn-Tones celebrate “the old tunes” with singalongs in Abbotsford, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. All ages, genders and ethnicities welcome. Song lyrics are provided. Instruments invited at the ASAA Drop-in Centre, on Cyril St, Abbotsford. Info: Ed 604-853-8624.

Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club – meet the first and third Monday of each month from 6:45 to 8 p.m., upstairs room on the far right, 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

Yoga in the Country – at Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd. Abbotsford, Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 8:30. All levels welcome. Drop in fee $6 per session, bring a yoga mat. Certified instructors.

Glen Valley Watershed Society – Is the future of our local streams health important to you? Join a group of interesting, passionate people that are looking for others with the same interests in NE Langley/NW Abbotsford – to protect our waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: Lisa at stewardship@leps.bc.ca

Aldergrove Toastmasters – meets every Monday, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School in room 125. Boost your self confidence; become a better speaker and have fun. Info: Vicki Austad, 604-856-5970.

Volunteer Drivers Needed – to help seniors. No special insurance needed. Kilometres reimbursed. Call Janice at 604-530-3020 Ext 302.

People in Pain Network – non-profit organization which assists people living with all types of chronic pain. A new, free Fraser Valley support group at Aldergrove’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church, on the third Tuesday each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at 26245 – 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: Dick e-mail at dick@pipain.com, or 604-928-0486.

Classics Book Club – Join the lively discussion at this new book club and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

Fort Langley Library Knitting Circle – Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. Drop-in. Bring your knitting to the library and enjoy the companionship of working with others on your project. Beginners welcome. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca

Fraser Health Crisis Line – recruiting volunteers to provide assistance to people who are experiencing emotional distress. No previous experience is needed as extensive training and ongoing support is provided. Visit website www.options.bc.ca and follow the link for the Crisis Line.

Post Abortion Healing Services – for post abortion healing support, please contact Tanya at Your Pregnancy Options, Aldergrove – info@yourpregnancyoptions.ca, 604-856-9151, www.yourpregnancyoptions.ca

Langley Amateur Radio Association — meets first Thursday of month at 7 p.m. at Brookswood Firehall #5, 20355 32nd Ave., Langley. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca