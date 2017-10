Photos from the Spooktacular time at the BV Pool and Recreation Centre in Smithers.

Kids got warmed up for the big day at the Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre’s Spooktacular Saturday.

The Halloween event included games, face painting, crafts and tons of fun.

There will be another Treat City Halloween Party at Bovill Square on Halloween rom 5-8 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a DJ, games and, of course, candy.