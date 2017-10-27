South Cariboo Halloween events

By Brendan Kyle Jure

Halloween is a busy night in South Cariboo with various events happening.

Lone Butte

The Lone Butte Community Hall is spending more money on this Halloween than previously, according to president Natalie Sass, adding laser tag to their arsenal of Halloween fun.

“We usually have a pretty good turnout for our party but we usually just do a simple party and the hot dogs the fire department does by donation and then fireworks,” said Sass. “So people usually come for that but we’re trying to make it a little bit more of a one-stop shop.”

The laser tag will be for children aged seven and above and fourteen guns are available, along with huts set up to provide the participants with a place to hide or lay down some covering fire for the teammates.

Sass is also trying out a new concept this year, calling the event “Trunk or Treating.”

“People can come to a central location and park their cars around and then the kids can go trick or treating from car to car,” said Sass. “That way people don’t have to drive into town.”

Prizes will be given to the best-decorated car as well as the best costumes. There will also be a haunted house and bouncy castle and the event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

108 Mile

Students from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School put together a haunted insane asylum this year for their Hysterical Halloween event at the 108 Mile Heritage Site. The entry fee is $3 and the doors open at 6 p.m. Fireworks, a bake sale and cotton candy will also be on site.

Forest Grove

In Forest Grove, the volunteer fire department will be doing their fireworks display at the Forest Grove Community Hall starting at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and hot dogs are available.

100 Mile House

Before all the action kicks off on Halloween night, Cariboo Radio is hosting a $25 dance party for people 19 or over on Oct. 28 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall. The dance starts at 6 p.m. with music provided by New Age Entertainment. Tickets are available at Donex and Work’n Play Clothing.

Interlakes

Halloween will also be celebrated at the Interlakes Community Hall, starting at 5 p.m. with a costume parade, pie walk and a pumpkin contest, where people can bring in their carved and/or decorated pumpkin for prizes in different categories such as scariest and nicest pumpkin.