Society gears up for annual art show

Nola Neilson (left), Sharon Isaaks, Liz MacArthur, Nancy Vince, Eileen Sawracki, Penny Ketowla and Angie Shore show off their paintings, on display for the Art at Paddlewheel Park Hall Annual Show and Sale Oct. 29. The show and sale features work from the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Beautiful, locally-crafted paintings adorn the walls of Paddlewheel Park Hall as patrons traverse the impressive display.

Vibrant colours jump from the work of 37 artists, on display for the Art at Paddlewheel Park Hall Annual Show and Sale Oct. 29, put on by the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society (OACS).

Now in its fifth year, the art show and sale showcases work from North Okanagan artists, this year under the theme of apples.

“There will hopefully be a lot of apple pictures,” laughed Sharon Isaaks, a member who is exhibiting her work in the show. “The North Okanagan is known for its apples, and it’s apple season.”

Last year, the event brought in more than 700 people, said Liz MacArthur, who will also display her work in the show.

For OACS — which has been in the works for 61 years under several different monikers and boasts 59 members, many of whom are award-winning — the annual show and sale is their primary show during the year, and it’s all about making art accessible.

“They offer paintings for less than $100,” MacArthur said. “So it’s really accessible for everyone.”

And for the society, accessibility to art and supporting local artists is what it’s all about.

“I felt incredibly welcomed and all levels (of OACS) supported me,” said Penny Ketowla of joining the society. “We’re really encouraging.”

Isaaks agreed.

“It’s about artists helping artists,” she said.

The Art at Paddlewheel Park Hall Annual Show and Sale runs Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Snacks are available at the hall. Donations to the Food Bank are accepted at the event. For more information about OACS, visit www.okanaganartistsofcanada.ca.