SLIDESHOW: West Coast Womenâ€™s Show underway at Tradex

The West Coast Women’s Show is underway at Tradex in Abbotsford from Friday to Sunday (Oct. 20 to 22). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The West Coast Women’s Show is now underway at Tradex in Abbotsford.

The show opened this afternoon (Friday) and continues throughout the weekend.

The show features more than 400 exhibitor booths and entertainment on four stages, including celebrity speakers, fashion shows, cooking demos, wellness and beauty secrets, and more.

Special celebrity guests include Scottish interior-decorating duo Colin and Justin, who are on the main stage Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan, who is featured at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Girls’ Night Out on Friday and Saturday features fashion shows with the 2018 Hall of Flame calendar firefighters.

Saturday also features a main stage panel presentation with Parmida Barez, Aeryon Ashlie and Harj Hadani – three of Canada’s leading female entrepreneurs.

Also at this year ‘s show, the Artisans Marketplace is bigger and better, with products such as gourmet foods, crafts, pottery and one-of-a-kind jewelry by top local artists.

Show hours are 1 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For tickets and more information, visit westcoastwomen.net.