Simone Biles biographic movie filming in Cloverdale

Filming is taking place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20

Film crews move production equipment around for the filming of the movie on Simone Biles, due out in 2018. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Cloverdale’s streets are once again filled with movie magic, this time for the filming of a motion picture about Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Simone Biles.

The film, based on Biles’ book Courage To Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, the film will follow her career to her 19 Olympic and World Championship medals.

twitter.com

On Friday, Oct. 20, crews started filming in Cloverdale at 7 a.m. and will continue filming until 10 p.m. Locations include Rustic Rooster, Malary’s Fashion Network, 176 Street and Zion Park Manor.