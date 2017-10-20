Simone Biles biographic movie filming in Cloverdale

Cloverdale’s streets are once again filled with movie magic, this time for the filming of a motion picture about Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Simone Biles.
The film, based on Biles’ book Courage To Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, the film will follow her career to her 19 Olympic and World Championship medals.
On Friday, Oct. 20, crews started filming in Cloverdale at 7 a.m. and will continue filming until 10 p.m. Locations include Rustic Rooster, Malary’s Fashion Network, 176 Street and Zion Park Manor.