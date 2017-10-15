Simon and Garfunkel kicks off dinner theatre season at Oak Bay Beach Hotel

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel celebrates its fifth annual dinner show season with the premiere of The Definitive Simon and Garfunkel on Oct. 20. (Submitted photo)

“We are incredibly excited to unveil our fifth annual dinner show season, which focuses on some of the best music that is from the great American Song Book and the British rock and roll scene, along with our holiday favourites,” said Michelle Le Sage, general manager of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel. “Pair these shows with the creations of our Executive Chef Kreg Graham, and you’ve got an unmatched evening beside the Salish Sea.”

The 2017-18 season in the David Foster Foundation Theatre includes four shows over fall and winter. Tickets are $99 per person and include a gourmet, three-course meal and the evening’s performance.

The 2017-18 season:

The Definitive Simon and Garfunkel by Michael Sicoly & Mick Dalla-Vee

Oct. 20 & 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Performing the songs in a truly captivating way, against a backdrop of images and video footage, their delicate recreation of the unmistakable sound of the American folk-rock duo is something of a masterpiece. The concert features many of the classics such as ‘The Sound of Silence’, ‘Mrs. Robinson’, ‘The Boxer’ and Michael & Mick’s beautiful rendition of the unforgettable ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’. With early influences of Simon & Garfunkel’s and with the addition of music from both of their solo careers, the concert is must see for any music lover.

Lennon & McCartney by Michael Sicoly

Nov. 17 & 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy an evening memorable music by one of the greatest song writing teams of all time. Michael Sicoly performs the songs of John Lennon and Paul McCartney with tutorials of “who wrote what” and their creative collaborations through the 1960’s. Don’t miss this musical review and evening of sing-a-long as well.

An Old Time Radio (OTR) Swingin’ Christmas with Dock Side Drive

Dec. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Step back in time to the days of ballroom dancing and Old Time Radio hour shows with this classic dinner theatre show celebrating the Christmas season. Dock Side Drive, Victoria based swing and show band, will usher audiences back to the era of the OTR style radio show, featuring the music and sounds of some of the great original Christmas classics. MC’d by a resident radio host, the show invites guests to be members of the “live audience” as a part of the Christmas Eve broadcast. The dance floor, as well as the airwaves, will be open and guests are invited to fully experience the nostalgia of the golden-age of music and entertainment with a modern-day style and sound.

Golden Age of AM Radio

Jan. 13 & 20, Feb. 10 & 17, 2018

The golden age of AM radio, with live performances of the greatest songs of the era and incorporating news, events, and commercials. Covering the late ’50s up to 1980, a mutli-media and interactive experience are presented through the lens of a DJ at a local AM radio station. As he introduces seminal hits of the era, each reflecting a theme, a live performance by the band will present the song.