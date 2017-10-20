Silver Screen Scoundrels Quesnel performance an opportunity for a new experience

Silver Screen Soundrels duo, Brandon Isaak and Keith Picot will be entertaining folks at Chuck Mobley Theatre on Oct. 21 starting at 7:30 p.m.

There’s an incredibly entertaining performance hitting Chuck Mobley Theatre Saturday, Oct. 21.

Award winning duo, The Silver Screen Scoundrels, combine music with silent films and comedy.

Their unique multi-media performance consists of Brandon Isaak from the Yukon, mixing his talents on guitar, vocals, harmonica and drums.

Isaak won the Maple Blues award in 2014 for being the best acoustic blues performer in Canada.

His partner, Keith Picot from Salt Spring Island, delivers his skills on the stand-up bass. Picot was nominated for a Maple Blues award for Canada’s best bass player.

Acclaimed blues musicians, the two deliver a display of homemade silent films that project behind their on-stage performance, creating a multi-sensory experience that is sure to be a wildly charasmatic, entertaining show.

Colleen Brines, chair of the Quesnel Live Arts Committee, says they are, “Great musicians with a real sense of humour and fun.”

You can see the performance at Chuck Mobley Theatre, 850 Anderson Dr., on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and youth.

They can be purchased at Save-On-Foods, KMax, Green Tree Health, The Occidental and at the door.