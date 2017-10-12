Sidney announces return of the VI Comic Con in 2018

A participant as Captain America in the cosplay contest in the June 11, 2017 VI Comic Con. It was held for the first time at Sidney's Mary Winsper Centre as part of the community's extensive Canada 150 celebrations. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Sidney’s second convention for all things related to comic books, video games, TV and movies will look to the roots of such events.

Organizers of the Vancouver Island Comic Con announced recently they will bring back the event in 2018, after a successful show at the Mary Winspear Centre this past June. The next VI Comic Con is scheduled for Sunday, June 10 at the Mary Winspear Centre.

Co-ordinator Josh Kully is a local comic book illustrator and writer who has attended many comic cons. The first event this year enabled him to combine that experience with his skills and passion to bring together fans and professionals from around the Island and further afield to the Sidney event.

For next year’s VI Comic Con, Kully said he wants to go back to the roots of comic book conventions.

“(We want to) provide an opportunity for the incredible talent we have right here on the Island,” he said. “We want this event to be as open a possible which is why our exhibitor rates will remain low at $25 and entrance to the event will be by donation.”

Kully added they anticipate “some amazing guests and panels.” Last spring’s event featured Chris Williams, part of the Academy Award winning team at Disney Studio, whose family lives in Sidney. It also welcomed production artist and illustrator John Gallagher, whose resume includes helping start video game producer BioWare. Plans are still in the works to set the lineup for next year’s event and exhibitor applications will open soon.

The VI Comic Con will be working with the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (SBIA) and the Town of Sidney to bring the event back for another year. It will also coincide with the return of Sidney’s Comic Book Festival, sparked by the Sidney Museum.

“We are thrilled that this exciting and popular event will once again be held in Sidney,” said Susan Simosko, SBIA president. “It offers a much-needed special event for young people, one that will showcase local talent and the Geek Culture.”

Watch for details about the 2018 VI Comic Con at vanislecomiccon.com.