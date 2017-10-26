Showcasing the art of the Island

Photo courtesy the Nanaimo Chapter of the Federation of Canadian ArtistsThe Nanaimo Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists’ Nanaimo Fine Art Show is returning to the Vancouver Island Conference Centre for its second year.

Artists from across Vancouver Island are coming together to showcase their work in Nanaimo.

The second annual Nanaimo Fine Art Show, organized by the Nanaimo Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA), is returning to the Vancouver Island Conference Centre on Nov. 4 and 5. Nanaimo chapter board member Penny Maday Ciochetti said the approximately 100 pieces that will be on display have all met the “rigid” jury standards of the Vancouver FCA.

Maday Ciochetti said her organization’s mandate is “to have people realize the quality and calibre of professional artists on the Island,” and this exhibition, which features 44 artists from the Nanaimo, Victoria and Arrowsmith chapters, helps further that goal.

“This show is important to us because it’s the first show on Vancouver Island where all artists across Vancouver Island have had the opportunity to display their work,” she said.

Last year’s show was an unexpected success, with around 200 pieces of art gracing the conference centre’s walls. Maday Ciochetti it took around a year to plan and was a “huge investment.” She added that Island artists typically show their work in their home regions and shows are commonly organized by galleries or the artist themselves. As The Nanaimo Fine Art Show is FCA sanctioned and the works have been juried, Maday Ciochetti said the quality of the work is guaranteed.

This year’s exhibition will feature a variety of media, including drawings, prints, acrylic and oil paint and mixed media. Maday Ciochetti said there are few limitations to what may be included in the show.

“You’ll see everything and every range of styles every range of subject matter as well because there’s no restriction,” she said.

“Shows generally have some kind of a guideline that you have to conform to and this show is just wide open… You’ll see some large pieces and small pieces and any kind of style of art you want. Photorealism and you’ll see abstract and everything in between.”

WHAT’S ON…The Nanaimo Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists’ Nanaimo Fine Art Show in the Vancouver Island Conference Centre’s River Room on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.