See the New York production of Belliniâ€™s Norma on the big screen in Langley

Cineplex Events’ 2017/2018 season of The Met: Live in HD launches with a new production of Bellini’s classic Norma.

Norma features one of this generation’s greatest sopranos, Caledon-area resident Sondra Radvanovsky, in the title role as the Druid priestess. The cast also includes Joyce DiDonato as her archrival, Adalgisa, and tenor Joseph Calleja as Pollione, Norma’s unfaithful lover. Carlo Rizzi conducts the Sir David McVicar production, which is set deep in a Druid forest where nature and ancient ritual rule.

Composed by Vincenzo Bellini and first performed at Teatro alla Scala in Milan in 1831, Norma is often referred to as the “Everest of Opera” and is considered one of the most difficult operatic roles to perform.

Audiences in Langley can experience Norma as it was performed live from the Lincoln Centre in New York on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. The Italian production includes English subtitles.

For more info, visit Cineplex.com.