Scholarship program makes theatre class accessible

Jacqui Kaese has always wanted to make performing arts education accessible to children facing financial and learning barriers.

Last year the founder and artistic director of Nanaimo’s Spotlight Academy offered a free scholarship program at her theatre school for students excited about performing but unable to attend regular classes. Kaese said the program – inspired by Project Limelight, a free youth theatre program based out of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside – was a “huge success.” This month the project is back, thanks in part to the support of a pair of actors.

Aleks Paunovic, who stars in the Syfy Channel series Van Helsing and led a worksop at Spotlight in January, and Jennifer Shirley, a Spotlight graduate working in TV in Vancouver, are both sponsoring the program.

“It’s wonderful to have the alumni do things like that,” Kaese said, adding that a couple of her students were recently involved with the Nanaimo Child Development Centre telethon at the Port Theatre.

“I can call upon the alumni of Spotlight Academy to do anything to give back to their community and it’s not very often that they’re not in a position to be able to say yes. Most of the alumni that have come out of Nanaimo will still do anything to give back to their community, which is just absolutely fantastic. It’s inspirational for the kids in this program.”

The program includes vocal, movement and acting training and concludes with a showcase performance. This year’s program includes a film and television component.

“They’ll be introduced to the basics of auditioning for film and television so that they understand what that’s all about, too, [and] the introduction to filmmaking, how acting translates not only to theatre and stage but into filmmaking,” Kaese said.

The Spotlight scholarship program is open to children age eight to 12 and runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 at the Hub City Cinema Society. Kaese will be interviewing and auditioning potential applicants on Oct. 20. Those interesting in booking an interview for their child can do so by e-mailing spotlight@shaw.ca or texting 250-714-2555 with a description of why their child is unable to attend regular classes.

“What we give them is the gift of understanding that they are equal and they can do this and they can find success, so many come away with that feeling of achievement,” Kaese said.