Scary play arrives in time for Halloween

Looking for something very scary to do this month to get into the Halloween spirit?

New Vintage Theatre playwright/director Ashley Armour has written an exciting new work that promises to bring together her love of theatre and the horror genre in one thrilling play, Hauntings-Tales of The Supernatural, according to New Vintage Theatre.

The drama is about Victor Hugo, author of the sweeping classics The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Les Miserables. Hugo’s own life seemed charmed until he lost his beloved daughter when she drowned in the Seine three days after her wedding.

The loss for him was immense and caused the famed novelist and poet to become obsessed with contacting her one more time-in the afterlife. Seances and visits to oracles or seers became a part of his life and some feel led him down a path to madness. Hauntings-Tales of The Supernatural is Armour’s chilling version of those events.

The play features an accomplished cast of actors who Armour has collaborated with before-Doug Brown as Victor Hugo, Kendra Hesketh as Zilpha, the Seer, John Van Dyk as Hugo’s literary agent and Hillary Omoe as Leopoldine, Hugo’s lost daughter.

The play is Armour’s first as a writer/director, but she is no stranger to the horror genre. Her work on another terrifying play, Dead Serious, was a memorable hit back in 2015 and last October she performed a truly chilling Lady Macbeth alongside Doug Brown as Macbeth. Armour is a lifelong horror buff and promises the audience lots of suspense and surprises, according to New Vintage Theatre.

Hauntings-Tales of The Supernatural has a limited, three-show run at Black Box Theatre, Oct. 20 to 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online.