Saxophonist hits the stage Thursday night

Jazz at The Avalanche Bar Thursday, Oct. 19, features one of this country's great female jazz saxophonists, when Monik Nordine leads her trio in her 7:30 p.m. concert.

Georgia Straight Jazz Society is privileged to feature Nordine in her own name, although she has been featured on our stage in other bands during the past five years, this is the first appearance at Thursday Night Jazz with her own line-up.

Nordine’s music will feature compositions from her recent album The Old New Town, in dedication to the Montreal -based composer Jan Jarczyk, highlighting a writing approach that is thoughtful and lyrical.

The concert will include a nod to the American Songbook with songs based on standards such as All the Things You Are by Jerome Kern and I Fall In Love Too Easily by Jule Styne.

The track Yin and Yang is a suite in the style of John Coltrane based simultaneously on a Hindu hymn and the Gil Evans composition La Nevada. As one of our top soprano and alto jazz saxophonists, Nordine has a powerful, lyrical, and impressive command of the saxophone. She has received several prestigious arts awards and she performed on the Juno-nominated Cruel Yet Fair, with the Hard Rubber Orchestra.

Nordine will be accompanied by Bruce Miekle on bass, and Tony Genge, piano.

Genge has performed with many leading Canadian and international jazz artists and can be heard on the critically acclaimed jazz piano trio CD, Blues Walk, available from Roadhouse Records. His playing, writing and arranging can also be heard on recordings by Joe Coughlin and Paul Horn.

Admission is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. For more information about the 2017-18 jazz series of Thursday night concerts, visit georgiastraightjazz.com.