Royal Foundry brings love to Rossland

Rossland was the first tour stop for The Royal Foundry last Thursday night.

Jared and Beth Salte of The Royal Foundry celebrated their wedding anniversary the week before performing in Rossland last Thursday. (Chelsea Novak/Rossland News)

Rossland was the first tour stop for The Royal Foundry last Thursday night.

The Edmonton band launched its new album, Lost In Your Head, on Aug. 15 and is now making its way across the country for its Canadian Fall Tour.

Though the crowd at the Flying Steamshovel last Thursday wasn’t large, The Royal Foundry gave an energetic performance and got people up on the dance floor with their upbeat electro-pop tunes.

That was after a fellow Edmonton musician, Vissia, got the crowd warmed up with amazing voice and folk-rock numbers.

Fronting The Royal Foundry were Jared and Beth Salte, who had celebrated their wedding anniversary the week before.

Jared dedicated the song Give It All to Beth for their anniversary.

“That one really pertains to our marriage and just relationships in general. Like the chorus is ‘I can’t tell you what this life is going to bring. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but I want to give it my best because you’re by my side. It’s kind of like our mantra in life,” explains Beth.

Jared and Beth formed The Royal Foundry right after they got married in 2013, though they started out as a folk duo.

“For about a year and then we got itchy and started playing with synth and keyboard sounds and things like that, and kind of developed this new sound,” said Beth.

In the beginning of 2014 the band grew to a trio with Robbie Szabo on cello and drums, and eventually added bass player Jeremy Dehek.

Both Jared and Beth play a variety of instruments.

At the Rossland show, Jared played the keys, as well as the keytar, leaping around the stage with the shiny silver instrument. At one point, he and Dehek both left the stage and played on the dance floor. Beth played the keys, guitar and percussion, and Szabo played the drums and the cello, which he also played on the dance floor, amid an excited audience.

“There a lot of love in here on a Thursday night,” Beth said at one point.

The crowd also sang along to a few of the songs, singing “Let’s get lost in your head tonight” throughout the eponymous song from the new album.

At the end of the show, the audience called for an encore, but Jared told them the band had played “all the songs we know.” But the crowd was not appeased, and finally, the band said there was one more song they knew — Rockin’ in the Free World by Neil Young — and the show ended with the audience singing along — “Keep on rockin’ in the free world.”