Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre season opens

The Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre opened its 2017/18 season with a production of End of the Rainbow Saturday night.
The next performance will be 21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer, on Oct 28.
End of the Rainbow was main stage's first production of the season
The Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre opened its 2017/18 season with a production of End of the Rainbow Saturday night.
The next performance will be 21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer, on Oct 28.
City takes brunt of complaints from outliers, while contributing to solution through urban density
Kelowna readers commenting on stories online
Gage Archer began with a plan and it's growing, just like his hair
Twelve Okanagan breweries will be under one roof this week in Kelowna at Brewphoria
The 42nd annual craft show is coming soon