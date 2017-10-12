Reigniting a classic

It's one of the oldest French fairy tales that's still known in our modern world, but with a twist

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Tears of Joy Theatre's production of The Toad Prince Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Tears of Joy Theatre’s production of The Toad Prince Saturday , Oct.14 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The Toad Prince is a Beauty and the Beast story set in China. Told through beautiful, original puppets and a timeless score, this show is about finding true beauty within ourselves.

“Vacillating between serious and comedic, this heartwarming tale touches the hearts of audience members of all ages,” said Keyanna Burgher, audience development officer.

The story focuses on Indri, the son of a magical water sprite and a prince of toads, who has difficulty putting others first. Through interactions with a new friend, he slowly discovers that selflessness and kindness towards others is where happiness truly lies.

“From intricate puppets to large smoke breathing dragons, The Toad Prince brings to the stage the best of slapstick puppetry,” Burgher said.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Tears of Joy Theatre is known internationally for its outstanding puppet shows. Operating for over 45 years, their award-winning productions have brought countless characters to life through masterful artistry and characterization. The Toad Prince was originally created in the ’70s by Tears of Joy Theatre’s founder Reg Bradley. The set and puppets have been brought back and restored to their original luster for a re-imagining of this tale as old as time.

Doors open an hour before show time, wherein families are invited to browse displays of other non-profit organizations’ kid’s programming and events.

“In celebration of The Toad Prince being set in China, The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will have Chinese games and a fun educational display set up before the show,” Burgher said.

The Toad Prince is the first show in the society’s 2017/18 kid’s series.

Tickets for The Toad Prince are $12 for all ages from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. Subscriptions to the society’s kid’s series are also available for $36. Contact Ticket Seller for details.