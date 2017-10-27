Recycling program hosts pumpkin decorating

The Abbotsford Mission Recycling Program holds its annual Day of Pumpkin Decorating on Saturday.

The Abbotsford-Mission Recycling Program hosts its annual A Day of Pumpkin Decorating on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the recycling depot at 33670 Valley Rd.

Families are welcome, and the event is free for children to come pick out a pumpkin to decorate with no cutting or carving utensils.

The event is held in celebration of Waste Reduction Week and encourages families to decorate the pumpkins and then reuse them to make fall treats, which reduces the amount of food waste in their compost bins.

The pumpkins for A Day of Pumpkin Decorating are donated by Willow View Farms on McCallum Road in Abbotsford.

Visit acsrecycling.ca or call 604-850-3551 for more information .

Abbotsford-Mission Recycling is a program of Abbotsford Community Services that provides recycling services in partnership with the District of Mission and City of Abbotsford.

The program also offers an extensive public awareness program, including school education, community workshops and a Recycling Education Centre.