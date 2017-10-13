Quilt show offers a modern take on traditional designs

Lori Macala photos Shirley Pascas with Flowers in My Garden a traditional hexagon pattern. Pascas machine quilted an original design-hand and machine piece, hand appliqued by Shirley Johnson.

Shirley PASCAS

Special to the Tribune Weekend Advisor

Fifteen members of the Cariboo Piecemakers Quilting Club are currently showing off their talent in an exhibit at the Station House Gallery which runs from until Oct. 28.

The show, entitled “A Common Thread: The Influence of Traditional Quilts on Today’s Quilts,” features 24 beautiful quilts. There are 12 different traditional designs depicted, each with a corresponding contemporary, modern or art quilt version.

Shirley Johnston has made a traditional Grandmother’s Flower Garden quilt as well as a modern version.

Janet Bedford has a traditional and a modern version of the Log Cabin.

Reta Seibert has made a traditional and contemporary version of the Broderie Perse pattern.

Elaine Watt has traditional and contemporary Square in Square quilts.

Shirley Pascas has made a traditional and an art Hawaiian quilt as well as a traditional and art Rail Fence and a traditional One Patch quilt.

Diane Mousseau has traditional and modern Postage Stamp quilts in the show.

Barb Bowles, Sharon Dubyna and Lyshia Goodhue have teamed up to make traditional and contemporary Friendship Star quilts.

Lyshia Goodie and Linda Isfeld have paired up to make traditional and modern Dresden Plate quilts.

Linda Hicks’ 3D sampler cube is paired with Shirley Pascas’ traditional One Patch quilt. Sharron Dodge and Karen Irvine have made traditional and modern Sampler quilts. Kathy Burgar and Lonnie Klassen have paired together on traditional and contemporary Jacob’s Ladder quilts.

We hope that many quilt enthusiasts will come out to see the show at the Station House Gallery.