Port Kells Arts Club hosts fall exhibition and sale

The Port Kells Arts Club is hosting a fall exhibition and sale at the Fort Langley Community Hall Nov. 5. Langley Times file photo

More than 100 artists will gather in Fort Langley Nov. 5 to showcase new works that are full of colour.

Colourful Impressions is one of two large art exhibition and sales put on by the Port Kells Arts Club each year.

The event will take place at the Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and feature various paintings done in oil, acrylic, watercolour and pastels.

Admission is free, and there will be opportunities to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments and participate in draws for paintings.