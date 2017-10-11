Popular radio show hits stage

They've left their mark on CBC Radio, but now it's time for them to leave their mark on the stage

The popular CBC comedy show This Is That takes over the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Oct. 15. (Photo submitted)

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents the staged version of the popular CBC comedy show This Is That Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“See what happens behind the curtain of their hilarious public radio show as Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring bring This Is That to the stage,” said the society’s audience development officer Keyanna Burgher. “Witness in person how two guys bring several characters to life in interviews and mockumentary stories. Genius comedy, masterful characterization and inventive satire that walks the line between believable and absurd, Kelly and Oldring discuss politics, business, culture, justice, science, religion – nothing is off limits for this talented improv duo.”

Both Kelly and Oldring have extensive experience on stage and off. Kelly has performed in several main stage productions in Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as television series such as Just for Laughs. and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Oldring has been a regular cast member on such television shows as Blue Collar TV and History Bites, and several feature films such as Hollywood North. Together, they have collaborated with many well-known comedy stars and created works that have gained critical acclaim.

“This Is That continues to be a favourite for radio listeners and comedy connoisseurs across the country,” Burgher said. “The live version grants audiences a whole new take on the show, and the experience to be part of this hysterical fabrication of fake news.”

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $25 for students from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.