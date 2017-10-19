Poetry festival travels to Rupert by train for Friday

Poetry readings from Canadian poets and open mic for writers from the region

Poets from across Canada and Northern B.C. are jumping on a train to read their work in Prince Rupert.

The Wild West Poetry Festival is hosting events in four communities, including Edmonton, Jasper and Nanaimo.

For the Prince Rupert event — to be held at the Northwest Community College from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Javadotcup 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — there will be a couple of poets from Terrace, and there will be an open mic portion for anyone wanting to participate in reading their work.

“We’re hoping to re-ignite the writers group in Prince Rupert,” said Jean Rysstad, who is organizing the Rupert section of the tour. She said the writers’ community has slumped in the last 15 years.

“This is a good chance to meet some Canadian poets just to be in a common space,” she said.

This is an opportunity for writers from the city and region to share their work, even if they’re not poets. Rysstad said this is an initiative to bring the literary community together.

The event is on Friday, Oct. 20 and there is free admission at both locations.