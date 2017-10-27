Plenty of spooky fun for Halloween

From zombies to haunted houses and monster or safe trick or treating, Mission has it all

Looking for some fun, scary ways to help you celebrate Halloween?

Mission has plenty of ways to get your blood flowing and the hairs standing up on the back of your neck.

If you are a hard-core horror fan, head down to the Mission Raceway and check out the Mission Arts Council’s Haunted Attraction, inspired by The Walking Dead

This is sure to get you into the Halloween spirit – full of terrifying sights and sounds, when you least expect it.

Zombies are everywhere as you work your way through this terrifying, but enjoyable, experience. It’s not for the squeamish.

The Haunted Attraction is running tonight (Friday) as well as Oct. 28-31 from 7-10 p.m. The exhibit is located at the eastern side of the grounds of Mission Raceway Park at 32670 Dyke Rd.

If zombies aren’t your cup of tea, then maybe the chills of a haunted house are more to your taste.

The Mission Nightmare Haunted House returns for another week of fun and screams. The house opened last week and runs every night up to and including Oct. 30 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event takes place at the Silverdale Hall (8760 McLean St.).

This is the ultimate scary haunted house as visitors roam in the dark to view strange and terrifying live-action displays.

Bring your friends and family to enjoy being scared and by doing so give to the food bank. The haunted house is presented by Mission Station 3 firefighters and the Silverdale Community Hall.

A Halloween Haunted House also takes place at a home at 31974 Hillcrest Ave. It is open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween (Monday, Oct. 31), and admission is free.

Looking for some classic horror? Check out Opening Night Theatre’s presentation of Frankenstein.

It’s the story of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but tortured young scientist who, after many exhaustive months alone in his laboratory, has cracked the secret of creating a human being.

Frankenstein runs from now until Nov. 5, Thursdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are buy one, get one free on Nov. 2. Tickets are available at openingnitetheatre.com, ontstickets@hotmail.com, 604-826-ONTS (6687) or at the door at 33223 Railway Ave.

Why not check out the Spy Game at the Junction Mall in Mission?

You could win a $500 grocery spree and 25,000 Save-On-More points.

All you have to do is pick up an entry form at any store in The Junction. Then, look into the Witch’s Window in Unit 346 and answer the six questions on the form.

Drop off your completed entry at Save-On-Foods. You can also get a free Halloween picture at The Junction.

On Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., come to unit 318 and have a spooky picture taken. Come in costume or use some of the available haunted accessories.

Another fast-growing Halloween tradition is the Mission Downtown Business Association Safe Halloween Trick or Treating event on Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Any downtown business with a big orange paper pumpkin in its window is participating in the event.

Kids can get dressed in their costumes and receive treats from local businesses as they stroll downtown with their parents.