Pianists partner with quartet in Langley this weekend

Borealis String Quartet perform Saturday night at the Langley Community Music School. (Special to the Langley Advance)

An internationally lauded foursome of Vancouver musicians is joining up with a Surrey-based pair of pianists to present the Rose Gellert concert series season opener this weekend.

The Borealis String Quartet (BSQ) will perform what they call an exciting and energetic program of Bohemian Sounds at the Langley Community Music School (LCMS) on Saturday, Oct. 14, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The program will include Imant Raminsh’s lyrical and harmonious String Quartet No. 3, Antonin Dvorak’s romantic and spirited Piano Quintet in A major, Op. 81, with pianist Marcel Bergmann, and Bergmann’s own fiery version of Astor Piazzolla’s tangos, Milonga del Angel and Libertango, for piano duet and string quartet with the Bergmann Duo.

“Raminsh’s String Quartet No. 3 was written especially for the Borealis Quartet,” said the Quartet’s violinist Yuel Yawney. “It is inspiring to have the opportunity to discover the voice of the composer. We love the process of exploring the music together and experimenting in search of new sonorities and colours.”

Pianist and composer Marcel Bergmann added, “Dvorak’s Piano Quintet op.81 is one of the great masterpieces of the romantic chamber literature and has been among my favourite personal musical discoveries.” Piazzolla’s tangos are also an “unusual combination of string quartet and two pianos.”

Bergmann added: “The beautiful, melancholic atmosphere of the Milonga del Angel is a contrast to the lively and driving ostinato-rhythms of the famous Libertango.”

The Borealis String Quartet, founded in Vancouver in 2000, is one of the most dynamic and exciting ensembles in the world.

Sold-out concerts around the world have included New York, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Rome, Mainz, Shanghai, Taipei, Beijing, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

With an extremely prestigious reputation, the quartet has performed for the likes of the Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, Chief Justice of Canada Beverley McLachlin and Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, as well as showcased at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games. While they continue to tour North America, Europe and Asia extensively, the group is also frequently seen on television and heard on CBC Radio and other stations across North America and Asia.

Highly sought-after, they have also been invited to be the Quartet in Residence at numerous festivals and universities across North America, Mexico, Europe and Asia, as well as serve as jury members in national music competitions.

The Borealis continues to receive awards and rave accolades from presenters, renowned musicians and critics alike for their artistry.

International critical acclaim has included phrases like “fiery,” “animated,” “breathtaking,” “superb,” “impressive,” “dynamic, passionate, refined,” “intense and energetic,” “amazing,” “delectable,” and “pure magic.”

The Borealis String Quartet includes violinists Patricia Shih, Yuel Yawney, and Nikita Pogrebnoy, as well as cellist, Sungyong Lim. Learn more at borealisstringquartet.com.

Joining the Borealis String Quartet for part of the program are pianists Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann of the Bergmann Duo.

The Bergmann Duo has been described as artists who present “razzle dazzle” and “electrifyingly rendered” recitals, according to some media.

The Bergmann Duo have touched and inspired audiences with their uniquely eclectic programs for more than two decades.

As international prize-winners, including the Dranoff International Two Piano Competition and Provincia di Caltanisetta International Chamber Music Competition, they have performed in recital and with orchestras across North America and Europe, including recent appearances in Munich and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann are Directors at the Langley Community Music School. People can learn more at bergmannduo.com.

“We are excited to welcome this internationally acclaimed ensemble to Rose Gellert Hall,” said Elizabeth, the LCMS artistic director.

“They have tremendous energy as performers, and my husband Marcel and I are looking forward to joining them on stage.”

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $16 for students, and $10 for LCMS students. Tickets are available through the school’s box office at 604-534-2848 or online at langleymusic.com.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207th St. in Langley.