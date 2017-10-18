Pharis and Jason Romero set to perform in Quesnel

Pharis and Jason Romero have been passionate about music for years.

Pharis’ history extends back to childhood where she became versed in music and entertainment with her family’s country band. She was called a “historical treasure” by the B.C. Folklore Society and released two albums from 2005 to 2009. Jason moved to British Columbia from Arcata, CA adept in banjo styles, such as clawhammer, bluegrass and fingerstyle; as well as an impressive skill for handcrafting custom-made banjos.

When they met at a fiddle jam in 2007, they knew music was something they had to create together. The pair merged their talents and became an explosive, accomplished duo. The Romeros have toured through North America and the UK, spellbinding audiences with their timeless, old-time-country melodies.

They have recorded three albums as a duo, one of which won a Juno Award in 2016 for the traditional roots album of the year.

Pharis described their style as music from the “earlier days … the pre-polished modern blue-grass…Uncle Dave Macon kind of world.”

The couple was featured on NPR Music where their style was described as music that has been “rolling along a dusty plain out West for decades, just waiting to be picked up and sung.”

Now residents of Pharis’ hometown, Horsefly B.C., the couple raise their two small children amidst the country-roots their songs are born from. When they aren’t home working in their Romero Banjos workshop, carving out handmade banjos for clientelle all over the world, they are on the road with their children winning over audiences everywhere.

The duo is performing at The Occidental on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre, Quesnel Music, Circle S Western Wear, The Occidental and at the door.