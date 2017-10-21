performs Rachmaninoff alongside the Civic Orchestra of Victoria in Dunnet theatre

Renowned pianist Shoko Inoue performs Rachmaninoff alongside the Civic Orchestra of Victoria in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre.

The orchestra, under Music Director Brian Wismath, performs Rachmaninoff’s famous Piano Concerto No. 2 with Inoue who made Victoria her home in 2012 after a highly successful international career as a concert pianist.

She has developed a special affinity for this particular piano concerto.

“Rachmaninoff bravely explores uncharted territory on the map of our soul. He guides us to a netherworld between the cracks in our memory where we rarely dare to venture,” she says. “Following him on this indescribable journey, we find ourselves whisked to a place where perhaps we once belonged. This island is a utopia, and this music is the yearning and longing for an ungraspable goal, not to be had in reality. This music lifts us on melodic wings, our spirits alighting in ecstasy born of both pain and bursting light at the same time.”

The program also includes Brahms’s Symphony No. 4 in E minor. This is his last symphony and was first performed in Germany in 1885. It is another masterpiece of the late 19th Century, written in four movements, the final movement uniquely adapted from a theme by Johann Sebastian Bach with multiple variations.

Inoue and the orchestra perform Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre. Tickets are $10 to 22 available at Long & McQuade; Munro’s Books; Ivy’s Bookshop; Tanner’s Books, The Shieling, at the door and online at civicorchestraofvictoria.org.