Penticton dancers headed to Germany for world championship

Four young dancers will represent Penticton and Canada at the World Dance Championships in Reisa, Germany this November.

Emma Breier Dyck, Arianna Lasinksi, Hana MacDonald and Brianna Godsoe all from Okanagan Dance Studio earned a spot with Team Canada ShowDance West earlier this summer.

The girls will perform in the international competition that attracts dance teams from six different continents from Nov. 20 to 25 in Germany.

Leading ShowDance West is head choreographer Danielle Gardner, a finalist on the hit show So You Think You Can Dance Canada and world champion dancer.

The team is made up of dancers from across B.C. and even Alberta with at least one dancer flying in for practices.

Since the girls were chosen for the team they have practiced their routines and dance elements daily by themselves and drive to Langley weekly for team rehearsals.

“There was three people who auditioned in my group. It was really hard. I was really nervous,” 11-year-old Breier Dyck said of the audition experience. “I wanted and wanted it and thought about how much I wanted it. And then finally they called and told me I was chosen. It was really exciting.”

The hopeful future en-pointe ballet dancer has danced at the Okanagan Studio in Penticton since she was two years old.

“I love dancing. I love how you can express yourself through movement,” she said.

Breier Dyck is part of the 11-member children’s team. They will perform two jazz show dance numbers during the competition.

The other Okanagan Dance Studio dancers are part of the Junior Team performing one dance in competition. There are 22 dancers on the Junior Team. Team Canada ShowDance West is also sending an adult team to compete.

“You don’t know how long you will compete for,” Godsoe explained.

“You know you will dance at least twice, but it depends how you do. You’re judged each time and have to make it through each round.”

Godsoe, 14, is relatively new to Penticton and the dance studio moving to the area about two years ago.

She started dancing at the age of 10. No stranger to auditions, she said she wasn’t nervous at all auditioning for Team Canada. She performed in the past at the opening ceremonies of the B.C. Winter Games in Prince George.

“I actually moved here to dance at this studio. I wanted to learn from the teachers here and really focus on my dance,” she said.

The dedicated dancer said she practices at least three hours a day and has aspirations to become a professional dancer and choreographer.

Both girls said they’re a little nervous about the upcoming competition but are excited for the opportunity.

“There are cameras above us and they broadcast on a screen so the judges can check our lines. If anyone is out everyone will see,” Breier Dyck said.

“Usually the judges would be flat to us and not be able to see above us so it is going to be very different. They’ll be able to tell if we’re out at all.”

No matter how they rank following the competition, Breier Dyck and Godsoe said they are grateful for the opportunity and all the support they’ve received from friends, family and their dance family at Okanagan Dance Studio.

“All of our teachers are great and our dance teacher Danielle has been great to work with and learn from,” Breier Dyck said.