Parents, stand close and stare into the abyss

A new generation of laughs comes to Key City Theatre November 10, and moms, dads and aspiring parents will not want to miss this glimpse into the abyss.

From the world-renowned creative team behind the “Mom’s the Word” series comes a new chapter in their stories of family and fracas — “Moms the Word 3: Nest ½ Empty.” Their kids are grown, their marriages have matured, and their bodies are backfiring. Life does not get any prettier, but it never strays far from ludicrous or poignant as the moms continue to mine their personal history for every embarrassing detail.

Filled with insights, secrets, and ribald humour, this brand-new show from the moms you love is both hysterical and deeply touching.

“The Mom’s the Word Collective started their careers as actors but have developed as writers with an interest beyond performing,” says Bill Millerd, Artistic Managing Director. “They have an intense curiosity for the world in which they live – their children, their partners, their neighbours, and the world outside the stage. They have blazed a trail for others and have also developed as writers individually.”

Long before “mommy bloggers” or blockbuster comedies cashed in on the craze, the Mom’s the Word Collective has been airing motherhood’s dirty laundry. Originally conceived in 1993 by a group of Vancouver actors who became

“exhausted, bedraggled amateur mother,” Mom’s the Word was born when they decided to write a show about it. After the Arts Club Premiere in 1995, “Mom’s the Word” became an instant international hit. Ten years later, “Mom’s the Word 2: Unhinged” brought stories of teenage torment, and in 2009 both shows were combined to

produce the equally beloved Mom’s the Word: Remixed.

“The children are now mostly grown and are in various stages of leaving home, thinking of leaving home, trying to leave home, returning home or being kicked out of home. Our marriages have evolved, devolved, or dissolved and it’s time for another installment!”

“Moms the Word 3: Nest ½ Empty” plays the Key City Theatre, Friday November 10 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and online at www.keycitytheatre.com.