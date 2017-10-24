Ottawa poet featured at Alberni Valley Words on Fire

Dave Stymeist from Ottawa will be the feature speaker at Words On Fire, Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Char’s Landing. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ottawa poet and author D.S. (David) Stymeist is the feature reader at this month’s Words on Fire spoken word event this Thursday, Oct. 26 at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

Stymeist is a professor in the Department of English Language and Literature at Carleton University in Ottawa, where he teaches creative writing, Renaissance Literature, crime fiction, digital humanities and Aboriginal Literature.

Frontenac House published Stymeist’s collection of poetry, The Bone Weir, in 2016 and it was shortlisted for the Canadian Author’s Association award for poetry.

“He contacted me a long time ago,” said Stephen Novik, co-producer and host of Words on Fire. “He was arranging a book tour of Vancouver Island. He’s appearing in Tofino and Nanaimo as well.”

Words on Fire is an open mic event and takes place from 7–9 p.m. at Char’s Landing, 4815 Argyle St., Port Alberni. Admission is by donation in lieu of hall rental.