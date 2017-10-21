Onegin offers immersive musical theatre experience

The Belfry Theatre's newest production brings the audience into the performance and the performance into the audience

Onegin promises an immersive audience experience.

The Belfry Theatres’s newest production injects audiences into the production with actors offering props, drinks and singing directly at audience members who actor Meg Roe says fuel her performances in the show.

Video

“(Audiences) like the idea of breathing the same air as me when I am up there and that is why I like doing it,” she said. “So in this show we jus take that a little bit further and it is not unfriendly and you won’t feel weird but you will feel hopefully a bit titillated and kinda included in the whole thing.”

Onegin, created by director Amiel Gladstone and musical director Veda Hille runs at the Belfry Theatre Oct. 17 to Nov. 12. Tickets are available on their website tickets.belfry.bc.ca