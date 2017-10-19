One guitarist, six characters, amazing music and laugh out loud comedy

Chase Padgett plays six different guitar playing characters, each with their own style of music.

6 Guitars, the second show in the fringe-style E2 series, is a pitch-perfect blend of music and comedy happening at The Bailey Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

Chase Padgett plays six different guitar playing characters, each with their own style of music. As the show unfolds, audiences are treated to great songs from each genre that showcases breathtaking musicianship.

Each character, from the young rock prodigy to the weary blues picker, shares hilarious and moving anecdotes from a life of playing music. You don’t need to play music to love this show. You just need to love music.

Since first being performed, 6 Guitars has won several awards and played over 300 times in festivals and performing arts centres all over North America.

Chase Padgett is a professional actor and musician and worked at the SAK Comedy Lab in Orlando Florida, one of the best improv companies in the southeast. 6 Guitars is his first solo show. He resides in Portland, OR where he can be seen working with the Curious Comedy Theatre as a writer, performer, improviser, and musician.

Folk/Americana artist Dawson Rutledge will be opening the show.

Single tickets are $26 on the door or $24 in advance. For a complete list of acts, dates and times please visit our events calendar at www.trail-arts.com

E2 stands for Experiments in Entertainment and is a mixture of cutting-edge comedy, theatre and music for the best quirky and intimate arts experience you’ll have all year. Including award-winning Canadian Fringe circuit artists, every show is artful and innovative and gets you laughing hard.

“It’s one guy – and one guitar – but it’s amazing” – Orlando Sentinel

“Earns applause no matter your musical taste” – Winnipeg Free Press

“Padgett is showing us why music soothes the savage breast and feeds the soul and he’s doing it with a twinkle in his eye and some impressive finger work on his guitar.” – Calgary Herald