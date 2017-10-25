On Stage: The Secret Garden to Nearly Neil and British tea at Christmas

Next month, Langham Court Theatre presents Les Belles-Soeurs a comedy written by Michel Tremblay and directed by Judy Treloar.
Montreal housewife Germaine has won a million Gold Stamps – given out by grocery stores and exchanged for goods like barbecues and lawn chairs – and invites all the women she knows to help her stick them into redemption booklets. As they stick, the women discuss the men in their lives, the church, and their small joys – like bingo. What Germain doesn’t realize is that while the women are talking, they are also robbing her of her Gold Star stamps.
This production marks the 20 year anniversary of the first time Langham presented Les Belles-Soeurs.Given the popularity of the play, it may also not be a surprise that two of the actresses – local notables Pam Miller and Monica Prendergast – have performed in it before.
Miller (playing Germaine Lauzon), well-known for roles with VOS, Langham and Kaleidescope, played Rose in Langham’s original production 20 years ago.
“When I saw Langham doing it again I was drawn,” Miller says. “I have an affinity for all things Quebecois. I was born in Montreal, schooled in Howick, a little town in Quebec, and graduated from the Montreal General School of Nursing. As for the setting of this play ‘I have often walked down this street before’. This play is as relevant now as 20 years ago, to understand the struggles women who went before us had in a patriarchal world, and to continue a societal evolution.”
See Les Belles-Soeurs at Langham Court Theatre from Nov. 15 to Dec. 2
Join the Victoria Symphony for the 17/18 season with new Music Director Christian Kluxen.
Feel the tension build and your heart race, with Hollywood Thrillers, Oct. 28 at the Royal Theatre. Join conductor Sean O’Loughlin and soloist Lorraine Min for music from Jaws, Psycho and more.
Maestro Joey and Classical Kids join forces Oct. 29 for Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage, a journey back in time to Mozart’s childhood.
National Arts Centre Orchestra visits Victoria Oct. 30 with Jan Lisiecki performing Shumann’s Piano Concerto and the orchestra performing Dvoák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.”
All concerts are held in the Royal Theatre. Tickets and information available at victoriasymphony.ca.
The Belfry Theatre presents Onegin, through Nov. 18. The multi-award-winning musical by Veda Hille and Amiel Gladstone is based on the poem by Pushkin and the opera by Tchaikovsky.
Onegin stars Josh Epstein, Lauren Jackson, Alessandro Juliani, Andrew McNee, Caitriona Murphy, Meg Roe, and Andrew Wheeler with Chris Tsujiuchi (pianist), Barry Mirochnick (percussionist/double bass), and Jennifer Moersh (cello).
Victoria Baroque continues its concert season Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. with “Death and Transcendence” – music for this time of remembrance and the upcoming season of advent. The instruments in the period instrument ensemble include baroque oboe, bassoon, flute and strings.
Co-presented with the Church of St. John the Divine, Victoria Baroque will combine their talents with the 25 voices of the St. John’s Chamber Singers under the direction of David Stratkauskas. In keeping with the custom of Bach’s time, five soloists will sing as part of the choir.
All Victoria Baroque concerts are held at the Church of St. John the Divine. Tickets can be purchased at Munro’s Books, Ivy’s Bookshop, Long & McQuade or at the door: $28 general; $25 senior; $5 students and children. For more information see www.victoria-baroque.com.
The Victoria Gilbert and Sullivan Society presents The Pirates of Penzance, one of Gilbert & Sullivan’s most beloved operettas. Directed by Roger Carr, with choreography by Ashley Evans and music direction by George Corwin, Pirates combines whimsy, light-hearted satire, and piratical characters with stirring music, including the iconic Major-General’s Song. The Pirates of Penzance runsNov. 3 to 5 at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre and Nov. 10 to 12 at the Mary Winspear Centre. Tickets online at www.eventbrite.ca and at Ivy’s books in Oak Bay.
The Yellowpoint Christmas Spectacular returns to the McPherson Playhouse. Producer, director and creator, Katy Bowen-Roberts brings this year’s show back to the McPherson Playhouse from Dec. 8 to 10.
She and her team are busy writing and planning their 11th annual production. This year’s singing and dancing extravaganza includes musical tributes to The Beatles, Nina Simone, Rod Stewart and Lady Gaga. Also Broadway showstoppers from Mary Poppins, hit tunes from Top Gun, a country medley of Shania Twain and Garth Brooks tunes as well as many more classical hits and Christmas favorites including the old classic White Christmas.
Three weeks before the show opens, a cast of 16 professional singers, dancers and musicians begin an intensive three-week rehearsal period in preparation for opening night. “James Mark, music composer and arranger, and I have been working on this year’s show since March,” says Bowen-Roberts. “We are very excited for another spectacle of music, dance, lights and sequins. We are thrilled to be adding two singers to the vocal ensemble.”
Tickets are on sale at the McPherson Theatre box office, 250-386-6121 or www.rmts.bc.ca. For more information about the production, please visit www.yellowpointchristmasspectacular.ca.
Stunning American classical guitaristXavier Jaraperforms at UVic next month. His playing stands out for sheer musicality and technical brilliance, paired with imaginatively structured and adventurous programming. His Victoria concert will include fantasies of John Dowland, an impressive arrangement J.S. Bach’s own version of a Vivaldi violin concerto, Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s first piece – Variations across the Centuries, and technically challenging works by Dusan Bogdanovic, as well as intriguing discoveries such as young composer Jeremy Collins’s Elegy.
Victoria Guitar Society Concert is Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Visit http://victoriaguitarsociety.ca/?page_id=2 for details and tickets.
Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People presents the return of its unique adaptation of The Secret Garden, Nov. 4 and 5 at the McPherson Playhouse.
In 2014, Kaleidoscope presented an original stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic children’s book, The Secret Garden. Written and directed by Artistic Director Roderick Glanville, The Secret Garden premiered as a pop-up theatre at the Uptown Shopping Centre. Originally scheduled for four performances, it sold out so quickly that a fifth date had to be added to the schedule. Now returned to the McPherson Theatre for our 44th season, Kaleidoscope is reuniting nearly the entire cast to stage a fully-realized production.
“The Garden, with its healing properties, helps reveal the secrets that have haunted the innocence of [Mary and Colin’s] youth,” says Glanville. “From these seeds of hope and truth, a renewed action propels us all into the power of Love and new beginnings.”
Tickets on sale now through the Royal McPherson box office.
Award-winning British comedy duo,James & Jamesy, brings holiday cheer to Victoria with O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy.
Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss will delight in a rollicking Christmas romp through a world steeped in tea, as James & Jamesy present their uproarious holiday-themed comedy, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy, as part of their Pacific Northwest Tour.
“The Christmas season is a magical time of year that brings people of all ages together; a time when we are encouraged to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment,” explained Alastair Knowles, who plays Jamesy, the quirky and playful half of London’s three-time Impresario Award-winning duo.
After writing a letter to Santa requesting tea, the duo must deal with the catastrophic repercussions that come from having their wish granted. Audience members of all ages join them in their action-packed quest to save the world, ever finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them, and their hopes, afloat in a sea of tea.
O Christmas Tea is Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Royal Theatre. Get tickets ($25 to $35) online through jamesandjamesy.com.
Nearly Neil Diamond, featuring Bobby Bruce and the Solitary Band, rocks and rolls into the Mary Winspear Centre on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
For over 20 years Bobby has astounded appreciative audiences around the globe with his dynamic and passionate musical tribute to Neil Diamond.
Bruce’s tender retelling of Diamond’s classics this holiday season at the Mary Winspear is sure to be a magical evening of song and music that will move you to sing and clap along to all of his greatest hits. The Celtic Tenors make their second appearance at the Charlie White Theatre in less than a year, Dec. 5 and 6 with their festive Christmas concert.
The song selection will come from their holiday album The Celtic Tenors Christmas, and will include Oh Holy Night, The First Noel, and Wexford Carol.
Get tickets for Nearly Neil and Celtic Tenors at www.marywinspear.ca or 250-656-0275.