Musical fundraisers for Acoustic Emporium in Chilliwack

The Vineyard Centre will be hosting two nights of folk, blues, and gospel music as part of a fundraiser

Canadian born singer-songwriter Norm Strauss performs Dec. 3 for the second of two Acoustic Emporium fundraiser concerts. (Submitted photo)

Mark your calendar for two upcoming fundraiser concerts at Acoustic Emporium.

On Sunday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 3, The Vineyard Centre will be hosting two Acoustic Emporium favorites for two nights of amazing folk, blues, and gospel music. While this is not an Acoustic Emporium event, 100 per cent of the proceeds from these concerts will be going directly to renovations for the building that hosts the Acoustic Emporium shows.

On Nov. 5 it’s singer-songwriter Graham Ord. He has garnered respect internationally as a fine musician and engaging communicator. His music can be described as a blend of soul, blues and eclectic roots music. Ord’s performances are compelling, passionate and entertaining always ensuring that audiences come back for more.

Canadian born singer-songwriter Norm Strauss performs Dec. 3. He is known for world-class songwriting, storytelling and guitar playing. Always thoughtful, always authentic, his career spans almost 30 years and he is a masterful performer. If you like authentic music, delivered masterfully with humor and heart, you owe it to yourself to experience this world class artist live and in concert.

Both events take place at Acoustic Emporium (The Vineyard Centre – 45892 Wellington Ave.).

Admission is by donation, and as these events are for a non-profit organization, all donations over $20 are tax deductible. Spoiler alert: some of the music may have more of a gospel vibe than is typically played at the Acoustic Emporium.

For more info, go to www.acousticemporium.com.