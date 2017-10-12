Murder mystery farce comes to Walnut Grove

An uproarious farce poking fun at plays involving murder comes to Langley this month.

Arsenic and Old Lace, a crowd favourite since its debut in 1941, is being presented by Theatre in the Grove Oct. 19-28.

Featured in the cast are Langley actors Jacq Ainsworth and Julianna Towie. The show is directed by Fort Langley’s Nicola Prigge.

Arsenic and Old Lace makes fun of murder mystery plays, horror movies and too-good-to-be-true little old ladies.

The hero of the play, Mortimer, always knew that his family had a bit of a mad gene — his brother believes himself to be Teddy Roosevelt, but his world is turned upside down when he realizes that his dear aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years.

Theatre in the Grove is located at 20025 91A Ave. To enjoy the roast beef buffet and see the engaging thriller call 604-259-9737 or go to theatreinthegrove.com.