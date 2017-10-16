Murder mystery dinner theatre comes to the Langley Events Centre

Bard in Valley is presenting two 1940s radio plays on Tuesday, Oct. 24

Bard in Valley is performing two 1940s radio plays on the stage Oct. 24. Pictured are (from left) Shawn McGrory, Ahnika Barber, Shannon Lee and Jim Garnett.Submitted photo

Celebrate the Halloween season with a little murder, mystery, dinner and theatre.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, two 1940s radio plays will be performed live on stage at the Langley Event Centre.

This second annual Halloween event, created by Bard in the Valley and sponsored by The Township of Langley, is suspense-filled and served up with a buffet dinner.

“The two plays will take people back to an era when families sat in their living rooms in front of their radios listening to tales being masterfully and magically sent to them over the air waves,” said Diane Gendron, president of Bard in the Valley and producer of these plays.

“One of the exciting things about our productions is that the sound effects are being made live onstage. Audiences get to watch as the foley artists (the people who created the sound effects for radio) create the sounds of gun shots, fog horns and dead bodies hitting the ground.”

The two plays are:

An episode of The Whistler: The Necklace Was Incidental. This was first produced for airing on the radio in 1948.

An episode of The Adventures of Sam Spade: The Dead Duck Caper. This was first produced for airing on the radio in 1947.

Both performances feature local actors who have been featured on many Langley stages: Lauren Trotzuk, Ken Boyd, Raymond Hatton, Colin Rankin, Shannon Lee, Ahnika Barber, Shawn McGrory, Jim Garnett and Diane Gendron.

Tickets are $42.50 and are available on the Township of Langley’s website here or call the Township at 604-533-6086.