Mothers Unite in Trail; Fall Tea in Rossland

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 18

Community

• Saturday, 10 a.m. until noon Trail Memorial Centre for Mothers Unite Garage Sale. Free up storage space and turn gently used items into cash. For info contact Trail parks and rec at 250.364.0888.

• Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Rossland Sacred Heart Church for the annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Bake table and country store. Everyone welcome.

• Sunday, Holy Trinity Church, 1:30 p.m. General meeting for the SPCS (Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors). All welcome. Topics include the Healthy Communities Plan and Nutrition for Active Living.

• Sunday, 1 p.m. Booty’s Cabin at the Strawberry Pass Summit to celebrate three years of the Rossland Recreation Site. An easy five minute walk from the new parking area on the south side of Highway 3B at the summit. Food, fun and cake in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday. For more info or to volunteer and help, contact Rob Richardson at 250.362.5881 or via email at rob@rosslandrange.org.

• Monday (Oct. 16), 2 p.m. Kiro Wellness Centre, the West Kootenay Ostomy Support Group will meet. Scheduled guest: Discussion regarding stress management. For more info, call 250.368.9827 or 250.365.6276.

Music

• Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Bailey Theatre presents Teck Family Series: Ruploops. Interactive live looping performance using vocal percussion, rhythmic rhymes and eclectic instruments from around the world. For info, call the box office, 250.368.9669.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 5-7 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Glass Castle. A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional nomadic family. Based on the best selling memoir by Jeannette Walls.

Upcoming

• Oct. 19, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-10 p.m. Downchild Blues Band. A blues force for 44 years, roots run deep with saxophone-driven jump blues led by Donnie Walsh.

Oct. 20, Bailey Theatre, 7-10 p.m. E2 presents Six guitars with Chase Padgett. Opening act, Dawson Rutledge. A pitch perfect blend of music, comedy and characters.

• Oct. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. presents John McDermott: Raised on Songs and Stories. International recording star, beautiful voice and sensitive renditions.

• Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m., St. Michael’s School for Holy Trinity Parish Tea and Bazaar. Light refreshments. Browse the bake, plant and sewing tables, and try your luck at the ever popular Mystery Table. Everyone welcome.

• Oct. 22, Royal Theatre, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Their Finest. Newly appointed as a script writer for propaganda films, a former secretary joins the cast and crew of a major production.

• Oct. 28, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Trail Esplanade for Spooktacular Market and Halloween Fun.