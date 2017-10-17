More than $2,000 raised at Murder Mystery Show

Every seat was filled at the seventh annual show and fundraiser

At the end of yet another rainy night in Prince Rupert, filled with mystery, intrigue and laughter, the Association des francophones et francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) raised more than $2,000. The seventh annual murder mystery show and fundraiser was more succesful than the previous year, Patrick Witwicki, the executive director of AFFNO, said after the show on Oct. 14. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

