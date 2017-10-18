Monik Nordine Jazz Trio comes to Charâ€™s Landing

The Monik Nordine Trio from Victoria will be at Char’s Landing this Friday, Oct. 20 to release their CD The Old-New Town.

The album features Monik Nordine on alto saxophone and vocals as well as band mates Brent Jarvis and Bruce Meikle for a jazz trio of exceptional artistry. The album is dedicated to the memory of Canadian composer and pianist Jan Jarczyk who’s composition “The Old-New Town” is the title track, as well as featuring new compositions by Nordine.

Nordine’s compositions on The Old New Town highlight a writing approach that is thoughtful and lyrical. There is a nod to the American Songbook with songs based on standards such as “All the Things You Are” by Jerome Kern and “I Fall In Love Too Easily” by Jule Styne.

Born in Karlstad, Sweden in 1966, saxophonist and composer Nordine has lived on the West Coast of Canada for most of her life and spent her formative years on Salt Spring Island. Her first gigs at age 16 were at the Vesuvius Pub backing a local vocalist.

In 1984 she moved to Vancouver to attend Vancouver Community College where she studied saxophone with David Branter and met Alan Matheson. Working with Alan’s big band Monik met many of the important jazz players in and around Vancouver. During that time she was also introduced to Campbell Ryga, who became her main influence on the alto saxophone and who was a great mentor to her.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets are available at Char’s from 4 p.m. daily, charge by phone 778-421-2427.

Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle St. at Fifth Avenue.