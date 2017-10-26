Mid-Island singers to perform Common Vision concert fundraiser in Parksville

Work by lyricist Rev. Walter Farquharson (standing) and composer Ron Klusmeier (the former musical director at Knox) will be performed by about 60 mid-Island singers and musicians for the Common Vision fundraising concert taking place at Knox church on Oct. 29. — Courtesy Ron Klusmeier

Choral singers from throughout the mid-Island area are joining together on Oct. 29 at Knox United Church to sing, celebrate, and raise funds to help put an end to global hunger.

The event at Knox is one of nearly 200 Common Vision concerts in communities across Canada in the 2017-18 season. Common Vision is a follow-up to last year’s successful Spring Into Song concert series that also raised funds for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank which, with Federal Government matching, raised more than $300,000 for global food relief.

Donations made at the concert will be eligible for a matching contribution from the Government of Canada, through the partnership between Canadian Foodgrains Bank and Global Affairs Canada. Those making donations of $10 or more can receive charitable tax receipts.

There are no tickets being sold.

Donation envelopes will be distributed at the door and those attending are encouraged to be as generous as possible. One hundred per cent of the donations received will be given to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank (a partnership of Canadian churches and church-based agencies), where they will be used to help respond to hunger emergencies around the world in places like Ethiopia and Syria. In co-operation with the Government of Canada, donations received will also be shared with a new Rohingya appeal, which was just announced on World Food Day (Oct. 16).

Lonnie Moddle, a former Knox choir director, is conducting the gathered choir, which will be accompanied by Ron Klusmeier, Jenny Vincent, David Moddle, and Jan and Bill Laurie.

Most of the lyrics for the concert were written by Rev. Walter Farquharson, former Moderator of the United Church and longtime Saskatchewan pastor. The music was all composed by Klusmeier, former Music Director at Knox.

“I am so pleased to be able to continue offering my music in the Parksville area and especially at Knox,” said Klusmeier. “The teaming of former and current music leadership from Knox is completely in tune with the ecumenical spirit of Canadian Foodgrains Bank.”

Projection images have been prepared by Christina Bogucki who led the Technical Team at Knox for many years. In addition to words for the songs, the images include striking photos of some of the experiences shared by Klusmeier and Bogucki on their food aid travels to both East and West Africa.

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 Canadian church denominations working together to end global hunger. In the 2015-16 budget year, the organization provided more than $43 million of assistance for more than one million people in 40 countries.

The organization was formed in 1984. Its primary source of donations in the past has been the result of donated land and crops through a system known as Growing Projects.

In 2012-13, Klusmeier partnered with CFGB for a 10-month cross-Canada concert tour which, with matching funds from Ottawa, also raised about $300,000 for the organization. Upon completion of the tour and recognizing that he can be in only one place at a time, Klusmeier came up with the idea of local communities presenting concerts designed by him. The Parksville concert will take place on Sunday afternoon, October 29, at 3 p.m. at Knox United Church, 345 Pym St.

— Submitted by Ron

Klusmeier