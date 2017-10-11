Lots to look forward to this month in Burns Lake

Alaria’s Fiddle in Burns Lake

Alaria’s Fiddle is a full-length musical theatre performance developed by the Smithers-based Valley Youth Fiddlers in collaboration with master fiddlers from across Canada.

The show is a fictional tale about a young girl who lives with her mother on an isolated lighthouse on the west coast of Canada.

Alaria’s Fiddle will be performed at Lakes District Secondary School at 3 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 15, 2017. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, students and seniors, and will be available at the Green Zone Grocer.

The Silver Screen Scoundrels

The second performance in the Lakes District Arts Council’s 2017/18 season will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Lakes District Secondary School.

As The Silver Screen Scoundrels, Brandon Isaak and Keith Picot put on an entertaining show combining music, silent films and comedy. The Scoundrels have taken the old classic art form of silent movies and thrust it – hilariously – into the modern world.