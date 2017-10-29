Langley Weavers and Spinners host artisan show and sale

The Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild has a new location this year for their annual juried artisan show and sale.

The event will be held in the West Langley Community Hall (9400 208 St.) on Friday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guild members will be demonstrating how to create fabric by weaving on a loom and how to create yarn using a spinning wheel. They will also be selling unique hand-crafted items, including woven, knitted and felted clothing, accessories and items for the home. Jewellery, pottery, leather work and mixed media by other local artists will be available as well.

For those who are also fibre artists, the wool room will be selling yarn, fibre, supplies and equipment.

Visit www.lwsg.org or the “LWSG Beyond Fibre Artisan Sale” Facebook page for more details.