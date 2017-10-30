Langley scribe transforms Jesus blog posts into book

Five years ago this month, a group of pilgrims from Langley went to the Holy Land.

Out of that trip, Murrayville author Mike Mason has produced an illustrated coffee table book entitled Jesus: His Story In Stone, about significant rocks and stones in Israel that witness to events in the life of Jesus.

“Jesus: His Story in Stone is a reflection on still-existing stone objects in the Holy Land that Jesus would have known, seen, or even touched,” Mason said.

“Arranged chronologically, the two-page chapters compose a portrait of Christ as seen through the significant stones in His life, from the cave where He was born to the rock of Calvary. Although packed with historical and archaeological detail, the main thrust of the book is devotional, leading the reader both spiritually and physically closer to Jesus. “

It’s a book he first published as a last year as a series of 72 blog posts, and is now making available in hard cover, paperback, and e-book form.

Mason, who wrote The Blue Umbrella children’s book a few years ago, will launch his new book with a talk and slideshow on Sunday, Nov 5, at 7 p.m. at Sharon Chapel, 21562 Old Yale Rd.

