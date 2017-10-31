Lake Country poet releases book

Sharon Thesen launches her 13th book of poetry, The Receiver, at the Caetani Cultural Centre

Lake Country-based poet Sharon Thesen launches her 13th book of poetry, The Receiver, at the Caetani Cultural Centre Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Receiver is the most varied of Thesen’s books – creating a poetic mosaic with short lyrics, various kinds of found poems, translations, and prose poems alongside essays and memoirs.

A native of Tisdale, Sask., Thesen grew up in Kamloops and Prince George and has been a British Columbian ever since. The Receiver draws upon her life in B.C. and takes the reader into the places that have occupied her life and her recent imagination – Prince George, Haida Gwaii, even Vernon.

Above all, Thesen said the The Receiver is about the poetic imagination.

“The body is the receiver of all that is; poetic imagination the transmitter of the world,” Thesen said.

Thesen herself is the receiver of the world around her who in turns transmits that world into poems, into story.