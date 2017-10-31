Lake Country poet releases book

Sharon Thesen launches her 13th book of poetry, The Receiver, at the Caetani Cultural Centre

Lake Country-based poet Sharon Thesen launches her 13th book of poetry, The Receiver, at the Caetani Cultural Centre Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Receiver is the most varied of Thesen’s books – creating a poetic mosaic with short lyrics, various kinds of found poems, translations, and prose poems alongside essays and memoirs.

A native of Tisdale, Sask., Thesen grew up in Kamloops and Prince George and has been a British Columbian ever since. The Receiver draws upon her life in B.C. and takes the reader into the places that have occupied her life and her recent imagination – Prince George, Haida Gwaii, even Vernon.

Above all, Thesen said the The Receiver is about the poetic imagination.

“The body is the receiver of all that is; poetic imagination the transmitter of the world,” Thesen said.

Thesen herself is the receiver of the world around her who in turns transmits that world into poems, into story.

twitter.com

Previous story
New K-pop video featuring White Rock pier goes viral
Next story
Musical fundraisers for Acoustic Emporium in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Yard waste collection winding down in Central Okanagan

  • 13 hours ago

 

New ultra-low-cost airline coming to Abbotsford

 

Vavenby ready for Halloweâ€™en

  • 13 hours ago

 

Surrey runners prep for provincial cross-country showdown

 

Most Read