Lake Country dancer represents Team Canada

A member of the Lake Country School of Dance is representing Kelowna on the global stage.

Maya Lutz, 14, will represent Canada at the largest and most prestigious of all dance competitions – The World Dance Championships, in Reisa, Germany from Nov. 20 to 25.

Lutz is one of 50 young dancers from Western Canada who have earned a spot on Team Canada ShowDance West, led by accomplished head choreographer, Danielle Gardner.

Drawing on her experience as a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance Canada, and film appearances on CBC’s Motive and the iconic dance film Centre Stage, Gardner will guide all the Team Canada competitors to draw out their best qualities and develop their full potential as Canada’s finest dancers.

The International Dance Organization has over 250,000 member dancers from six continents. This exciting World Championship format is Olympic-style with only one Gold, Silver and Bronze medal presented on the podium while the World Champion’s National Anthem is played as the top three medalists’ flags are raised.

More information on Team Canada Dance can be found at www.teamcanadadance.com.